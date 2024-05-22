Swati Maliwal assault case: Police bring Bibhav Kumar back to Delhi from Mumbai

The Delhi Police on Wednesday brought Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar back to Delhi from Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after Kumar was taken to Mumbai to retreive data from his allegedly formatted phone, police said on Tuesday.

Kumar is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Delhi CM's residence.

Police said Kumar had formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai.

His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.

A five-member police team landed at the Mumbai airport around 4:30 pm with Kumar. They took him to many locations, including the place where he stayed before coming to Delhi on May 18.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)