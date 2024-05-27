Swati Maliwal breaks down in Delhi court during Bibhav Kumar's bail hearing, claims threat if he gets bail

New Delhi: On a day when the bail plea of accused Bibhav Kumar was rejected by a city court, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal broke down in the court during the hearing and alleged that bail relief for Kumar will put her and her family in danger.
“I am being given death threats and rape threats,” Maliwal’s lawyer said quoting her. “AAP leaders are saying I am an agent of BJP. AAP has a huge machinery of social media trolls. If this man comes out, it will be a huge death threat to me and my family," they added.
Maliwal also alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was shielding his aide. “The CM is roaming with the accused and taking him to Lucknow and other places. They have big machinery of trolls, all party leaders have been warned to stand against me. He’s (Bibhav Kumar) not an ordinary person, he gets the facilities even ministers don't get. If he comes out, my life and my family's life would be in grave danger,” Maliwal’s lawyer quoted her.
Additionally, the National Commission for Women has asked for the cellphone of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be deposited since Kumar landed at the CM’s residence after Maliwal entered the complex.
“It has come to our notice that Mr. Bibhav Kumar was reportedly called after (the) arrival of Swati Maliwal at CM’s residence. A letter from Hon’ble Chairperson @sharmarekha has been sent to Commissioner of Police Delhi to take call detail records (CDRs) of relevant individuals, including the CM, to ascertain on whose direction Mr. Bibhav Kumar was summoned,” the Commission posted on X.
The Commission also added that it mandates strict action against anyone issuing rape and death threats to Maliwal, and that they will be charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code 1860.
The alleged attack on Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, has snowballed into a political storm. On May 13, after she landed at the chief minister’s residence, she placed a call to Delhi Police PCR alleging assault by Bibhav Kumar. The AAP had first come out in her support, but then soon alleged that she was charging him with a motivated case. Kumar has since been arrested.
