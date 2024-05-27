Swati Maliwal breaks down in Delhi court during Bibhav Kumar's bail hearing, claims threat if he gets bail

New Delhi: On a day when the bail plea of accused Bibhav Kumar was rejected by a city court, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal broke down in the court during the hearing and alleged that bail relief for Kumar will put her and her family in danger.

“I am being given death threats and rape threats,” Maliwal’s lawyer said quoting her. “AAP leaders are saying I am an agent of BJP. AAP has a huge machinery of social media trolls. If this man comes out, it will be a huge death threat to me and my family," they added.