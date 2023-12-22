JOIN US
india delhi

Taiwan man held at Delhi airport with over 60 Indian SIMs

Lai Jhin Ping was apprehended by the CISF on December 18 from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport before he could board his scheduled Thai Airways flight to Bangkok.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi: Security agencies are investigating the role of a Taiwanese national who was apprehended by CISF personnel from the Delhi airport with more than 60 activated mobile phone SIM cards.

Lai Jhin Ping was apprehended by the central security force on December 18 from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport before he could board his scheduled Thai Airways flight to Bangkok.

'During physical checking, 67 Indian SIM cards were detected in the man's luggage that were in active condition and were in the name of different Indian persons,' a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

He could not reply satisfactorily as to why he was carrying these SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) cards, the spokesperson added.

The force later informed the Intelligence Bureau and the immigration authorities, who questioned the foreigner, he said.

The Delhi Police registered a case against the man and took him into custody for further investigation, a senior officer said.

(Published 22 December 2023, 13:42 IST)
DelhiCrimeDelhi Airport

