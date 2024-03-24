'Take swift, strongest possible action': Atishi writes to L-G on 4-year-old girl's rape in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Lt Governor V K Saxena on the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in the national capital's Pandav Nagar, urging him to take 'swift and strongest possible action' against the accused.

A girl was allegedly raped by her teacher's brother at a tuition centre in east Delhi, sparking a protest in the area with people vandalising some vehicles, police said Sunday. They said an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested.