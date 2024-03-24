Tale of two women: AAP's public messaging after Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi: Two women are in the forefront of AAP’s public messaging efforts after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. There is Kejriwal's wife Sunita, a former IRS officer who delivers the political messaging, while Minister Atishi, an Oxford alumni, has become the face of AAP administration in Delhi.

The choices in all probability have Kejriwal’s sanction and part of a cleverly crafted plan put in place to avoid unnecessary trouble over the leadership question. AAP insists there is no vacancy in leadership and it does not matter whether Kejriwal is in jail or outside.

Putting Sunita and Atishi on the forefront has also checked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s growing standing in the party in the absence of Kejriwal.

It was Sunita who delivered her husband’s message from custody in a video that went viral. She had quit IRS and has mostly lived in the shadow of her husband after he took over the CM mantle in Delhi.

Before the video on Saturday, a tweet on Friday had announced her entry into the political sphere with a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Kejriwal’s arrest.

The setting – tricolour and images of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in the background that was a regular feature in Kejriwal’s press conferences – set tongues wagging about a possible succession plan in case Kejriwal decides to hang his boots while in prison.