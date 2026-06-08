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Tea break, unattended fryer, delayed alert: Chain of lapses that may have led to Delhi hotel fire

Police are now scrutinising financial records, ownership documents and other papers to establish accountability for the hotel's functioning and the alleged safety violations.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsDelhiFireinvestigation

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