Tea break, unattended fryer, delayed alert: Chain of lapses that may have led to Delhi hotel fire

<p>Investigators probing the devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> have uncovered a series of alleged lapses that may have set the stage for the tragedy, a tea break, an oil fryer left unattended, and a cook who reportedly left the scene without raising an alarm even as flames spread through the building.</p><p>The fire, which claimed 22 lives, is now believed to have escalated due to a delay of nearly 30 minutes before emergency services were alerted. Investigators say the lost time allowed the blaze to rage unchecked, turning what may have begun as a routine kitchen mishap into one of the city's deadliest fire accidents.</p><p>Police said the fire broke out at Flourish Stays B&B in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on June 3 after an oil fryer was accidentally left switched on while a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-hotel-fire-cook-arrested-several-others-detained-as-probe-widens-4029520">cook prepared tea for himself</a>.</p>.Delhi hotel fire: Cook arrested, several others detained as probe widens.<p>As the oil reached its auto-ignition temperature, it suddenly caught fire, setting the ceiling ablaze. The flames rapidly spread through the premises, aided by combustible materials, including cartons stored inside the building.</p><p>According to the investigation, three staff members were inside the hotel when the fire started, cook Keshav Negi, a helper sleeping on the top floor, and manager Rupesh alias Rakesh.</p><p>During questioning, Negi allegedly told police that he had switched on the oil fryer before making tea. While drinking it, he forgot that the fryer was still running. By the time he noticed it, the overheated oil had ignited, and the flames had spread from the ceiling to nearby combustible material.</p><p>Police said Negi initially tried to put out the fire but fled after it spiralled beyond his control.</p><p>Investigators allege that despite having enough time, he neither alerted guests nor informed neighbours or emergency services as the fire spread.</p><p>"The gap between the first signs of fire and the first call to police was around half an hour. This period is being closely examined because timely evacuation and alerting authorities could have reduced the scale of the tragedy," reported <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The helper managed to escape by jumping from the terrace, while manager Rupesh allegedly fled from the reception area on the ground floor. He remains untraceable, and police are continuing efforts to locate him.</p><p>Investigators believe the staff's failure to immediately sound an alarm may have significantly contributed to the high death toll. The number of fatalities rose to 22 after a Nigerian national undergoing treatment succumbed to injuries on Saturday.</p><p>As the probe widened, Jay Mishra (34), a close associate and accountant of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj, surrendered before a Delhi court on Monday. He was remanded to two days of police custody. Investigators suspect Mishra played an important role in the day-to-day functioning of the hotel and are examining his involvement in its operations, finances, licensing and compliance with safety norms.</p>.Delhi hotel fire: Probe narrows focus on blocked roof exit, heaters, norm violations and ownership tangle. <p>Police are now scrutinising financial records, ownership documents and other papers to establish accountability for the hotel's functioning and the alleged safety violations.</p><p>Preliminary findings suggest the building's design and construction may also have intensified the disaster. Investigators suspect the structure was built without the required approvals, while extensive use of wood and plastic decorative material in staircases, ceilings and flooring may have accelerated the spread of flames.</p><p>Authorities are also examining whether the building's lone entry-exit route turned into a death trap after it filled with thick smoke and extreme heat, cutting off escape for guests trapped on the upper floors.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>