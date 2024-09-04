Teachers' body demands roll back of National Education Policy

New Delhi: The Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA) on Wednesday organised a workshop at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here and reiterated its demand to roll back the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The workshop highlighted the "negative impact" of NEP 2020 on the Indian education system, including the commercialization of education, erosion of academic standards, and declining inequitable access to higher education, according to an official statement.

The participants, comprising faculty members from central and state universities in Delhi and other states, opposed the implementation of the NEP, the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), and assigning of election duties to university teachers, it said.