Teen was driving car that killed one woman, injured nine in Delhi's Ghazipur market

The accident was caught on CCTV camera. The driver was seen trying to escape and being caught by locals who thrashed him before handing him over the police, he said.

Irate crowds smashed the vehicle's windscreen and windows and tried to break its doors before flipping it over.

"We are investigating under what circumstances the two minors got the car for driving,” the officer said.

The car, used for an online taxi service, is usually driven by Neeraj who has been asked to join the probe along with the owner Rajkumar.

A case under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station, police said.