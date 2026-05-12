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Temple thief who travelled across states, changed hideouts after every heist held in Delhi

Sharma constantly changed hideouts and travelled across states while maintaining minimal local contacts to evade arrest.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeroberry

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