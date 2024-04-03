The importance of Sanjay Singh in Aam Aadmi Party

His bail order also came a day after Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody while his party colleagues and top leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain continue to remain in jail.

The BJP is trying to project the bail to argue that AAP cannot now accuse the ED, which did not oppose his bail after the Supreme Court made some plain speak, of working at the behest of the Modi government. The ED did not oppose the bail plea to avoid the Supreme Court making adverse remarks.

With AAP being run by second-rung leaders after Kejriwal’s arrest, the immediate relief for the party will be that it will get the services of at least one of the four top leaders to design and lead their protests and Lok Sabha campaign and communication with I.N.D.I.A. leaders.

His experience and seniority will help the AAP in enhancing its coordination and cooperation with the Opposition allies in the Lok Sabha campaign. He has acted as a bridge between Kejriwal and senior leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

One of the main tasks before Singh will be to tame disgruntled leaders during elections, not just in Delhi but in Punjab and other places.

The 52-year-old leader from UP’s Sultanpur, a diploma holder in mining engineering who came out of jail after six months, has cross party connections. Also, the Rajya Sabha MP is known for his oratory skills and is known to quickly grasp the pulse on the ground .

AAP’s strongest voice in Parliament, he has earned the respect of the cadre and has been in charge of the party in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Singh had entered public service in 1994 when he started ‘Sultanpur Samaj Sewa Sangathan’ to work among the poor. He organised blood donation camps, health camps and campaigned for people's rights.

Besides, he worked on hawkers' rights where he met socialist leader Raghu Thakur of the Democratic Socialist Party besides working with the Azad Sewa Samiti which later became a part of the National Hawkers' Association. Singh joined Kejriwal in India Against Corruption, the precursor of AAP of which he was the founder member.