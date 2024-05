A notorious jewel thief has been arrested by the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport police.

A huge stash of stolen jewellery has been recovered from the accused, the DCP Airport Usha Rangnani said, according to news agency ANI.

Rangnani further added, "In last one year, the accused undertook more than 100 air travels. He committed the thefts inside the aircraft as well as during security checks."