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Thin line between defamation, political criticism: Delhi HC on Raghav Chadha's plea against social media posts

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar argued there were posts with profane content, including where the politician is shown as having 'sold himself away for money'.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsRaghav ChadhaDelhi High CourtSocial media

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