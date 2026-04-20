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'This court will stand up for itself': Delhi HC judge refuses recusal in Kejriwal's excise policy case

She added that a political leader cannot be allowed to damage an institution without any basis, as a personal attack on a judge is an attack on the judiciary itself.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:10 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:10 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalDelhi High Court

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