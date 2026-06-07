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Three Air India aircraft parked at IGI hit by ground equipment, taken out of operation

The ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from their position due to the sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 17:02 IST
DelhiAir IndiaIndira Gandhi International AirportIndia News

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