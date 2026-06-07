Three Air India aircraft parked at IGI hit by ground equipment, taken out of operation

<p>Mumbai: Three Air India narrow body aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of Delhi's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indira-gandhi-international-airport">Indira Gandhi International Airport</a> were damaged on Sunday when ground support equipment hit them due to sudden strong wind and rain, the airport operator said.</p>.<p>All three aircraft were taken out of operation after the collision, said the operator.</p>.<p>The ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a> moved from their position due to the sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2, it said.</p>.Air India, IndiGo aircraft wings collide at Mumbai airport.<p>The private operator also said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather.</p>.<p>Air India declined to comment on the incident.</p>.<p>An airline source, however, said that along with three of Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.</p>.<p>He said that of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in the operations soon while the third will take a little longer to be fixed. </p>