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Three CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Dharmendra Pradhan's effigy in Gorakhpur

The demonstrators held banners and placards denouncing the minister outside the Indira Bal Bihar
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsDelhiDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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