Three CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Dharmendra Pradhan's effigy in Gorakhpur

<p>Gorakhpur: Three people who claimed to be members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were detained on Saturday as they tried to burn an effigy of Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> during a protest in the Cantonment area here, police said.</p>.<p>The demonstrators held banners and placards denouncing the minister outside the Indira Bal Bihar, they said.</p>.<p>Around 11 am, the protesters allegedly began preparations to burn an effigy of Pradhan, when Station House Officer (Cantt) Sanjay Singh, accompanied by a police team, reached the spot and detained three of them.</p>.CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vows to intensify protests if Dharmendra Pradhan is not sacked.<p>Rajat Chaudhary, Mohammad Afzal and Ankit Kumar were taken to the police station, while others dispersed.</p>.<p>Proceedings under preventive provisions related to breach of peace have been initiated against the detained individuals, and further legal action is being taken, the police said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> is an online movement that has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. </p>