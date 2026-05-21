Three-day transport strike begins to oppose Delhi govt's cess, CNG price hike

<p>A three-day <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/transporters-announce-3-day-strike-in-delhi-ncr-from-may-21-4009101">strike by transport and taxi unions</a> in the Delhi-NCR began on Thursday. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of truckers, private buses, taxi and maxi cab operators, called the strike to protest against a city government cess and rising CNG prices on Tuesday. </p><p>The strike is primarily against the Delhi government's decision to hike the environment compensation cess on commercial vehicles. As part of the protest, trucks were parked in industrial areas like Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. </p>.<p>The union said in a statement that the strike opposes the "unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector".</p><p>As expected, commuters faced difficulties at some of the busiest places in the national capital, including the New Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar and Mandi House.</p>.Delhi taxi drivers' unions to go on 3-day strike from May 21 demanding fare hike.<p>Commercial vehicle drivers' unions in Delhi have also extended support to the strike, demanding a hike in taxi and auto fares in view of the increasing fuel prices.</p><p>Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union, said that due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families.</p><p>"In coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a 'chakka jam' and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23," he said.</p><p>Notably, six auto rickshaw unions have distanced themselves from the strike.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>