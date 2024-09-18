Three killed, 14 injured as house collapses in Delhi's Bapa Nagar

New Delhi: Three people died and 14 others sustained injuries when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said.

The rescue operation is still underway and a few more occupants of the building are feared trapped in its debris, they said.

Three people died and 14 people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but a few more are still feared trapped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said.