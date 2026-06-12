Three killed, two critically injured in fire at residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad

<p>In another fire incident reported from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a>, three people were killed and two others were critically injured after a blaze erupted in a five-storey residential building in the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi early on Friday.</p><p>Police said a PCR call informing authorities about the fire was received at the Govindpuri police station at around 2.24 am. The incident took place in a residential building located in Tughlakabad Extension.</p><p>"A coordinated evacuation effort was carried out as heavy smoke engulfed the building, trapping several residents inside. Eight occupants were rescued from the structure and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.</p>.Fire breaks out at Delhi's Tamil Nadu House where CM Vijay is staying; no damage reported.<p>According to police, three people, a 22-year-old man and two women, were declared dead.</p><p>Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered by an electrical <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/short-circuit">short circuit</a> on the ground floor of the building.</p><p>The two injured victims remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment, officials said.</p><p>The incident comes a week after a massive fire broke out in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar hotel, killing at least 21 people. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>