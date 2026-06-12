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Three killed, two critically injured in fire at residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit on the ground floor of the building.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 04:03 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 04:03 IST
India NewsDelhiFire AccidentFire

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