<p>Security was heightened on Saturday near key religious and heritage sites in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>following intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror threat. </p><p>The sites include areas around the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk.</p><p>The terror alert comes just three months after the horrific car blast near Red Fort. The car blast on November 10, 2025 resulted in 15 deaths and left over 20 people injured. </p><p>The blast occurred when a car loaded with explosives detonated near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort metro station, igniting multiple vehicles nearby and causing panic in the densely populated area. The explosion had links to the terror module in Faridabad where a huge cache of explosive material was seized.</p>.Red Fort blast: Delhi Court grants NIA 45 more days to conclude investigation.<p>On Saturday, security agencies<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-on-alert-intel-warns-of-temple-attack-by-lashkar-e-taiba-near-red-fort-area-3906584"> issued an alert </a>on a possible explosion near Red Fort, a major tourist destination and high-security zone, after Central intelligence agencies indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has allegedly kept prominent religious places in India on its target list.</p><p>According to sources, a temple in the Chandni Chowk is said to be among the potential targets. </p><p>Intelligence agencies indicated that LeT could be attempting to carry out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-based attack. The alleged plan is reportedly linked to attempts by the terror group to avenge the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, sources said.</p><p>Central agencies and Delhi Police units are maintaining close coordination, and surveillance has been intensified through CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks and deployment of additional personnel at vulnerable points. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>