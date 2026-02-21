Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Three months after Red Fort blast, Delhi on alert as Intel warns of temple attack by LeT

According to sources, a temple in the Chandni Chowk is said to be among the potential targets.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 08:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsDelhiRed Fort

Follow us on :

Follow Us