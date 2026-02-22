Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Three northeastern women allege racial abuse by neighbours in south Delhi

According to the police when drilling and electrical installation work was being carried out in the women's fourth-floor apartment.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 11:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsDelhiRacial abuse

Follow us on :

Follow Us