Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threat; security check underway

Police said so far nothing suspicious has been found and a security check is underway.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 05:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 05:13 IST
India NewsBomb threatDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us