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Three workers dead after inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank at Delhi factory

Three men -- all residents of Sultanpuri -- had entered the septic tank and allegedly fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsDelhiseptic tank

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