Tirthankaras' teachings of non-violence getting new relevance as wars break out: PM Modi

New Delhi: Teachings of Indian Tirthankaras have gained a new relevance at a time when 'many countries are getting into wars', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that India is making a place for itself as 'Vishwa Bandhu in a divided world'.

Addressing the 2,550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, Modi also said that India is now projecting the principles of truth and non-violence on the global fora as a solution to the problems in the world, and its cultural image is playing a big role in it as well.