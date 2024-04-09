TMC leaders continue dharna at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station

The TMC leaders later announced they were sitting on a 24-hour dharna outside the EC office.

The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose, MLA Vivek Gupta, former MPs Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas and TMC West Bengal students' wing vice-president Sudip Raha. The leaders were later detained by Delhi Police and forcefully evicted from the site.