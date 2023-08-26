To combat Delhi pollution, CSIR-NEERI plans grid-based mitigation strategy

Stationary units will provide real-time measurements at fixed locations, while mobile units mounted on e-rickshaws will offer finer-grained data with improved spatial resolution. Integral to the strategy is generating a high-resolution emission inventory and conducting source-apportionment studies using sophisticated dispersion models.

This study aims to identify the local contribution of pollution sources. Goyal emphasised the importance of hotspot-specific actions alongside the broader airshed approach to combatting pollution effectively.