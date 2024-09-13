'To keep in check self-serving narrative': Supreme Court says Kejriwal can't comment on liquor policy case of CBI

The bench, which dismissed his appeal against validity of arrest, also said the terms and conditions imposed by a coordinate bench in its orders on May 10, 2024 and July 12, 2024 passed in criminal appeal titled as 'Arvind Kejriwal Vs Directorate of Enforcement' are imposed mutatis mutandis in the present case.

The court also directed Kejriwal to remain present before the trial court on each and every date of hearing, unless granted exemption; and to fully cooperate with the trial court for expeditious conclusion of the proceedings.

On July 12, a separate bench granted Kejriwal interim bail in the money laundering case with conditions that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat; he shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

He was also restrained from making any comment with regard to his role in the present case; and from interacting with any of the witnesses and or have access to any official files connected with the case.