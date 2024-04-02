Told to join BJP or be arrested by ED: Atishi's big claim against Modi's party

She said the BJP was expecting the AAP to disintegrate after the arrest of its top four leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh.

“Now in the next two months before the Lok Sabha elections, four more leaders will be arrested. They thought the AAP would collapse, morale would go down once the top four leaders are arrested,” she said.

However, she said, the rally in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and the street protest by AAP in the last ten days showed them that the mere arrest of four leaders would not help them.

She also claimed that she was told that ED will conduct raids not in her private residence but also premises of her family members and relatives. The ED will then issue summons and arrest them, she said.

“The BJP should know that we are not going to relent to their threats. We are the ‘sipahi’ of Kejriwal, followers of Bhagat Singh. Till our last breath, we will fight under Kejriwal’s leadership to save the Constitution,” she said.

Her allegation came a day after AAP MLA Rituraj Jha claimed that he was offered Rs 25 crore to switch sides.

Earlier when Kejriwal and Atishi levelled allegations that the BJP was offering money to woo AAP MLAs, Delhi Police had issued notices to them to provide details and evidence for their charges.