'Too much heat' hits Delhi courts, judges asked to let lawyers ditch robes

New Delhi: Soaring temperatures in India's capital have proven to be too much for some courts and are putting to the test a law in place since 1961 that requires lawyers to wear heavy black robes and coats.

At least three High Courts have permitted lawyers to discard the robes and coats for the summer, although the Supreme Court is being urged to make it a general rule for all lawyers in the country.

Judges at one New Delhi court postponed a case this week until later in the year, complaining about a lack of air conditioning and water supply.

While Supreme Court and most High Courts have air conditioning, many lower courts and consumer forums depend on fans and have poor ventilation.

New Delhi recorded temperatures of around 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) for the first time this week, forcing authorities to restrict water supply, shut schools and set up heatstroke units at hospitals.