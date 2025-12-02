<p>Delhi: A group of about 15 passengers had a narrow escape after the sleeper bus they were travelling in caught fire near Kashmiri Gate here on Tuesday morning, officials said.</p><p>According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the private tourist bus, which was completely destroyed in the fire, was headed towards Karnal in Haryana. About 10-15 passengers were on board.</p>.Bus catches fire in Uttar Pradesh after colliding with truck, three passengers killed.<p>The DFS said they received a call about the blaze around 6.50 am following which three fire engines were rushed to the spot.</p><p>"No casualties or injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control by 7.35 am. Cooling operations are underway," they added.</p><p>The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.</p>