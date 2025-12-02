Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Tourist bus catches fire near Kashmiri Gate, narrow escape for 15

The DFS said they received a call about the blaze around 6.50 am following which three fire engines were rushed to the spot.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 10:03 IST
India Newsbus catches fire

Follow us on :

Follow Us