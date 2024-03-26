Traffic movement affected at ITO in Delhi due to BJP protest against Kejriwal

The police posted on X, "In view of protest at BSZ Marg, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and DDU Marg. BSZ Marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly."

BJP leaders and workers took out the protest march on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.