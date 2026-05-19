Transporters announce 3-day strike in Delhi-NCR from May 21

<p>New Delhi: Major transporters' bodies and worker unions in the National Capital Region have called for a three-day strike beginning May 21, protesting rising fuel prices and the Delhi government's sharp increase in the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles.</p><p>The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), along with the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association and at least 68 other unions across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, announced that no commercial vehicles will operate in the capital from May 21 to 23. </p><p>However, essential goods vehicles will be exempted to prevent disruption in the supply of critical commodities.</p>.Delhi taxi drivers' unions to go on 3-day strike from May 21 demanding fare hike.<p>The strike has been called against what the unions term "unjust and unfair" policies of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Delhi government. </p><p>The AIMTC has put forward four main demands including complete withdrawal of the ECC hike imposed on all Delhi-bound goods vehicles, roll back of the ban on entry of non-Delhi registered BS-IV commercial goods vehicles, scheduled for November 1, 2026, restriction of the ECC only to transit vehicles using Delhi as a corridor, in line with the original Supreme Court directive, and diversion to peripheral expressways and exemption for BS-VI vehicles carrying essential commodities and empty vehicles from the ECC levy.</p>.Karnataka High Court restrains transport unions from going ahead with strike on May 20.<p>Last month, the Delhi government increased the ECC by over 50 per cent. The charge for light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks rose from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000, while three-axle and heavier trucks now attract Rs 4,000 instead of Rs2,600. The government has also announced a 5 per cent annual hike going forward.</p><p>The AIMTC highlighted that while the government collected Rs 1,753.2 crore in ECC till December 2025, only Rs 781.4 crore was spent, leaving over 55 per cent of the funds unused.</p><p>Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters here that he has discussed the issue with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and expressed hope for a quick resolution.</p><p>"I discussed this issue (collection of cess) with CM Gupta. We will soon find a solution to this issue," Gadkari said. </p>