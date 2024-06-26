Tree felling: SC comes down heavily upon DDA for not sharing info

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily upon the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for not giving information regarding Delhi's Lieutenant Governor visit at the site where trees were cut in violation of court orders.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also directed the Delhi government and the civic agencies to convene a meeting which would discuss comprehensive measures to enhance the city's green cover. They said people are feeling the heat as tree cover is lost.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for DDA Vice Chairman, contended that the authority is trying to locate the records regarding the LG's visit.