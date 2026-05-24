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Tribal groups seek removal of converted Muslims, Christians from Scheduled Tribe list at Delhi conclave

Maalaya Jigdung asserted that the mobilisation will help build wider national support for a constitutional amendment under Article 342.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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