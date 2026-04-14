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Two apprehended in brigadier assault case in Delhi, Mercedes involved seized

The Army brigadier and his IIT graduate son were allegedly assaulted, and his wife threatened, by a group of men in southwest Delhi.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi Police

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