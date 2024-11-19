Two held for stabbing man over car parking issue in Delhi's Bharat Nagar

<p>New Delhi: Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man over an issue of parking his car near his house in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. </p><p>The incident took place on Monday night in Bharat Nagar area when Ankit, a resident of Wazirpur JJ Colony, returned home after attending a marriage in east Delhi.</p><p>According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania, two men -- Rohit Jha (22) and Man Singh alias Papaiya (26) were standing outside Ankit's house.</p>.Delhi pollution: Supreme Court allows lawyers to appear virtually.<p>"Ankit, while parking his car asked the duo to give them the side on which an argument ensued between them. The argument soon turned into a fight during which, Rohit whipped out a knife and stabbed Ankit in the left side of his waist," the officer said.</p><p>The victim was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu (DCB) Hospital, where he was recovering, the police said.</p><p>Rohit Jha was caught by Ankit's family members from the spot and was handed over to police while Singh managed to escape, DCP Dhania said.</p>.<p>A case under section 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Bharat Nagar police station and investigation was taken up. Based on a tip-off, Singh was also arrested, he said.</p><p>During interrogation, the duo confessed their involvement in the case.</p><p>On further interrogations, Jha is found to be a habitual and active criminal and was previously involved in a criminal case.</p><p>The police said further probe is underway. </p>