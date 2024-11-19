Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Two held for stabbing man over car parking issue in Delhi's Bharat Nagar

The victim was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu (DCB) Hospital, where he was recovering, the police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 16:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 16:10 IST
DelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us