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Two ISI operatives arrested for planning grenade attacks, target killings in Delhi-NCR

The officer said that a case in this regard was registered on March 31 following inputs about a plan to execute grenade attacks and targeted killings in the region.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsDelhiTerrorismISI

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