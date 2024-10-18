Two killed in house fire in Delhi's Shahdara, two kids rescued

<p>New Delhi: A fire broke out at a house in the Shahdara area early Friday from where two bodies were recovered and two children rescued, officials said.</p>.<p>A call regarding the fire was received at 5:25 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.</p>.<p>Two children were rescued from inside the building during the firefighting operations.</p>.BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla wears gas mask to protest at Delhi's 'Smog Tower' as city's AQI drops to 293.<p>The fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of the building which was brought under control in two hours, the official said.</p>.<p>"Two bodies have been recovered from inside the house. They have been shifted to the mortuary," he said, adding that the children have also been admitted to a hospital.</p>.<p>The cause of the fire is suspected to be the short circuit but the police are probing the matter, he added.</p>