Unaware of Goa election campaign, answered all questions: AAP's Kailash Gahlot after ED interrogation

AAP's Kailash Gahlot, who on Saturday had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, told mediapersons that he has answered all questions the central agency had for him, and that he was in no way involved in the party's campaigning during the Goa Assembly polls.

Gahlot said, "Whatever questions were asked to me, I answered all of them... The government bungalow was allotted to me in Civil Lines, but I have always stayed in my private residence in Vasant Kunj because my wife and kids didn't want to move from there. Vijay Nair was living in the bungalow allotted to me..."

He further added that no cross-questioning was conducted during his interrogation.

"The first summons was issued one month ago during assembly proceedings. I had sought some time... I have never been part of the Goa election campaign and I am unaware of what happened..." he added.

On March 28, a Delhi court had said that according to Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, "selective submissions" were made by Kejriwal and that there was "sufficient material to show the money trail of the proceeds of crime" generated as kickbacks in the alleged scam and that Rs 45 crore sent through hawala and utilised by the AAP in the 2021-22 Goa Assembly elections.

