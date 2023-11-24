Undiagnosed psychosis, past trauma could have led teen to stab stranger 55 times: Experts

Noting that severe mental illness accounts for less than 5 per cent of homicides, Majumdar said, “Factors like prior violent behaviour, antisocial traits, childhood trauma such as sexual or physical abuse, parental influences, possession of weapons, and neighbourhood environment should be considered.”

“Under-treated or untreated conditions such as conduct disorder, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder, or psychosis might contribute to violence,” Majumder told PTI.