'Unhappy' with birth of twin girls, Delhi family kills both infants

Two newborn female twins were allegedly killed and buried by their father and other family members in Delhi as they were "unhappy" with the birth of girl children.
According to a report by The Times of India, both the infants were taken away from the mother after birth by her husband and his family members and were murdered.
The woman who belongs to Rohtak, Haryana, had filed an FIR with the Delhi Police, following which the police took action and got the bodies exhumed.
The woman gave birth to twin girls after which the husband's family allegedly took them away saying that they would take good care of the babies until she recovers from her delivery.
After her treatment, the woman asked her husband and his family about her newborns, to which the family allegedly made random excuses and lastly told her that both the infants died due to illness.
Suspicious of her husband and his family's behaviour, the woman and her family decided to approach the police and filed a complaint.
The police acting on the complaint, approached the sub-divisional magistrate and after acquiring the order to exhume the bodies of the babies, conducted an autopsy.
After the medical team provided reports of the autopsy, legal action was initiated by the police, who have been conducting raids to book the accused, the publication said.
The woman, who had tied the knot in 2022, stated in the complaint that she was regularly harassed for dowry and was also pressurised by her husband's family in Delhi to give birth to a son.
She also claimed that upon knowing about her pregnancy, her in-laws had asked her to go for a sex determination test to which she didn't agree, fearing the test's results.
Published 23 June 2024, 12:07 IST