'Unhappy' with birth of twin girls, Delhi family kills both infants

Two newborn female twins were allegedly killed and buried by their father and other family members in Delhi as they were "unhappy" with the birth of girl children.

According to a report by The Times of India, both the infants were taken away from the mother after birth by her husband and his family members and were murdered.

The woman who belongs to Rohtak, Haryana, had filed an FIR with the Delhi Police, following which the police took action and got the bodies exhumed.