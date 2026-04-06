<p>An unidentified car on Monday tried to enter the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>Assembly premises forcefully by breaching the security barriers.</p> .Delhi Assembly receives second bomb threat amid ongoing session.<p>Delhi Police said that the normalcy has been restored and they are gathering more information regarding the incident.</p><p>According to news agency <em>PTI</em>, the car—driven by a masked man—bore a UP registration number. It entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 PM. </p>.<p>"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," said a Delhi Secretariat official.</p><p>The incident has raised "serious" security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential "security breach", he said.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>