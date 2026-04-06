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Unidentified car breaches security & forcefully enters Delhi Assembly premises, races away minutes after

"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," said a Delhi Secretariat official.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Assembly

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