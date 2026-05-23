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US introduces new 'America First' visa scheduling tool, Marco Rubio says in Delhi

He said that India was at the cornerstone of how the US approached the Indo-Pacific, and not just through the Quad, but bilaterally.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 18:07 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 18:07 IST
India NewsUSDelhiAmericaMarco Rubio

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