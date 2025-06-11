<p>New Delhi: A US national was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying an unauthorised global positioning system (GPS) device, official sources said.</p>.<p>The passenger was supposed to take an Air India flight to Bangkok scheduled for 8:25 am, they said.</p>.Woman 'caretaker' sends retired IIT professor to old age home; usurps his flats, assets of Rs 6 cr.<p>The US national was carrying a GPS device manufactured by the Garmin company. He was intercepted by CISF personnel during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the sources said.</p>.<p>The passenger could not produce an authorisation for carrying the gadget, and was handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation, they said.</p>.<p>Carrying GPS devices and satellite phones is banned in India under telecommunication rules and their usage is regulated.</p>