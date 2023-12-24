VHP urges Delhi L-G to declare public holiday on occasion of Ram temple consecration event

"On January 22, Pran Pratistha is going to be done in the new temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Crores of Ram bhakts in India and abroad will be witness to the occasion. All Ram bhakts want to relish this historic moment," the VHP's Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna and secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta said in a letter to the Delhi L-G.