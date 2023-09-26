Home
Video showing man lighting beedi in metro coach goes viral, DMRC responds

An undated video purportedly showing a man lighting a beedi in a Delhi Metro compartment was widely circulated on social media.

'We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behaviour. We appeal to public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken,' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Officials said the urban transporter also uses social media to make people aware on a range of issues, including public etiquettes, on trains.

