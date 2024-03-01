Vindictiveness to erode father-daughter relationship act of extreme cruelty: Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Vindictiveness aimed at eroding a father-daughter relationship is an act of extreme cruelty to the father and gross inhumanity to the child, the Delhi High Court has held while granting a divorce decree in favour of a man on the ground of cruelty inflicted on him by his estranged wife.

The high court said no matter how abysmal the differences may be between the spouses, in no realm can the act of the aggrieved spouse of igniting animosity and hostility in the child can be justifiable.

“Such vindictiveness aimed to erode a father-daughter relationship is not only an act of extreme cruelty to the father but also gross inhumanity to the child,” a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said in a judgment passed on February 28 and made available on court’s website on Friday.

The high court passed the order on a plea by a man challenging a family court’s decision denying him divorce.

“We, hereby conclude that the appellant (man) has been able to prove cruelty at the hands of the respondent (woman). We hereby set-aside the impugned judgment dated October 19, 2018 and grant divorce on the ground of cruelty under (Hindu Marriage Act),” the bench said.

The couple had got married in May 1998 and two daughters were born to them.