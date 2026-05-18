Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Vinesh Phogat gets no relief from Delhi HC for participation in May 30 Asian Games trials

The senior counsel representing Phogat argued that she should be permitted to participate in the Asian Games trials scheduled for May 30-31.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsDelhiVINESH PHOGATDelhi High CourtAsian Games

Follow us on :

Follow Us