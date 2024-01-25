VIPs at R-Day event can alight near seating area, says Delhi Traffic Police

Parking spots 3 and 4 behind Vigyan Bhawan have a capacity of 300 vehicles. Once the capcity exceeds at these spots, the visitors are required to alight only on Maulana Azad Road near Vigyan Bhawan and their vehicles will be accommodated at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Kota House Jam Nagar House and Jailsaimer House), 7 (Vanijya Bhawan), the advisory stated.