Visit Delhi govt hospitals, Mohalla Clinics to get feedback on medicine availability: Health minister to CS

No immediate reaction was available from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar or Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar on the claims and charges of Bharadwaj, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Bharadwaj in a file note referred to a meeting held on April 8 and in the note said the chief secretary, the health secretary and the director general health services had briefed him that all medicines are available in hospitals, and if anything is not available, their substitutes are being provided.

"In order to get a firsthand and true experience with respect to shortage of essential medicines and consumables in hospitals, it is directed that instead of taking shield of different rule positions, the chief secretary should personally visit one Delhi government hospital and one Mohalla Clinic during OPD (outdoor patient departments) hours- 8.00 AM to 2.00 PM," the note stated.

The minister has directed the chief secretary to interact with patients and their attendants in the waiting area near pharmacy counters and enquire from them whether medicines prescribed by hospital doctors have been provided or not.

Bharadwaj has also asked chief secretary to share the daily roster for the next two weeks and send a daily report about the situation to him in a specific format.

The health minister has said in the note, dated April 12, that the chief secretary and the health secretary have 'blatantly misled' both the government and the legislative assembly regarding the availability of medicines.

The issue of scarcity of medicines and alleged attempts to stop lab tests at Mohalla Clinics was discussed by the assembly in its session that concluded earlier this month.

The assembly on April 8 discussed the issue through a 'special mention' under Rule 54. A number of AAP MLAs claimed to have evidence about scarcity of medicines at hospitals of the Delhi government.