Vote for I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates in Delhi so that your voices are heard in Parliament: Kejriwal

The AAP and Congress, allies in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, have finalised a 4-3 arrangement for Delhi, under which the ruling party will contest four out of the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital.

The AAP leader said there are around 11 lakh families who have received inflated water bills.

"The AAP government is your government. Had the BJP been in power, it would have disconnected the water supply. Those who feel that you have received inflated water bills, you do not need to pay them.

"We made a scheme to settle water bills. BJP people stopped the scheme through the LG. Officers are literally crying and saying they have been threatened with suspension if they bring the scheme to the Cabinet," Kejriwal alleged.

The chief minister alleged that the BJP stalled many schemes of the city government.

"I should get a Nobel Prize for running the government in current circumstances. The BJP and LG are troubling the people of Delhi. But as a son of Delhi, I am getting your work done. But my Nobel Prize is you people," he said.

The chief minister assured the people that he would implement the one-time settlement scheme for inflated water bills.

"The BJP hates the people of Delhi because you have voted for AAP thrice. They are taking revenge on the people of Delhi for choosing a common man to be the chief minister. I love you. I can die but I cannot see you in pain. I will stand like a wall between the BJP's atrocities and you," he said.